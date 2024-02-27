National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) will be posting its 01/31/2024 quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect National Bank of Canada to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.43%.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

National Bank of Canada stock opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $81.60.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.7818 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.75. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.99%.

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.