MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) Plans $0.12 Interim Dividend

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.

MyState Stock Performance

About MyState

(Get Free Report)

MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, trustee, and managed fund products and services in Australia. The company operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal and commercial lending, mortgage lending, savings and investment, and insurance products; and wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MyState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.