MYR Group (MYRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MYR Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MYRG opened at $163.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $164.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,508,000 after purchasing an additional 128,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after acquiring an additional 77,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after acquiring an additional 67,933 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,721,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,628,000 after acquiring an additional 37,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Sidoti cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.75.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

