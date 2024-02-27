MYCELX Technologies’ (MYX) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.20) target price on the stock.
MYCELX Technologies Price Performance
Shares of MYX opened at GBX 47 ($0.60) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.80 million, a PE ratio of -470.00 and a beta of 0.95. MYCELX Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 26.04 ($0.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 77.90 ($0.99). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29.
About MYCELX Technologies
