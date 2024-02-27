MYCELX Technologies’ (MYX) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.20) target price on the stock.

Shares of MYX opened at GBX 47 ($0.60) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.80 million, a PE ratio of -470.00 and a beta of 0.95. MYCELX Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 26.04 ($0.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 77.90 ($0.99). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29.

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

