Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 10,016 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $123.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $554.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $124.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

