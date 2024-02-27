Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 10.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 654,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after buying an additional 62,996 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 49,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 41,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $10,268,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE BAC opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $264.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

