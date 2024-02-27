Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $465.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $468.87. The company has a market capitalization of $372.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

