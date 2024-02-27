MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Lifted by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares during the period. MSCI comprises approximately 3.4% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,159,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $562.35. The company had a trading volume of 72,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,881. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.56. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.55 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $578.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

