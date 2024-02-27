MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $300.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.18 and its 200-day moving average is $238.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.78 billion, a PE ratio of 114.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.53 and a 12-month high of $303.83.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total value of $2,534,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,936,987.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,393,322 shares of company stock valued at $375,062,029 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.09.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

