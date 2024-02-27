MQS Management LLC Takes $371,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,712,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,293,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,427,000 after purchasing an additional 800,685 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.84%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

