MQS Management LLC Takes $339,000 Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2024

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNTFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 139.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Avient by 123.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Avient by 40.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Price Performance

Avient stock opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $27.73 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45.

Avient (NYSE:AVNTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Avient’s payout ratio is 124.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Avient

Avient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNTFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avient (NYSE:AVNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.