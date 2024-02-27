MQS Management LLC Takes $339,000 Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 139.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Avient by 123.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Avient by 40.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient stock opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $27.73 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Avient’s payout ratio is 124.10%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

