MQS Management LLC Sells 11,900 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

MQS Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $782,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 106,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,318,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

