MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,027 KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in KBR by 110.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in KBR by 113.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KBR by 35.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

KBR Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.26.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.34%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

