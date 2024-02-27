MQS Management LLC Makes New $408,000 Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 112.2% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 103,271 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 47.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 177,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after acquiring an additional 57,288 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,308,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,265,000 after acquiring an additional 129,153 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 146.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MNST

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.8 %

MNST opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.