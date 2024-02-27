MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,686 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $866,650,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,242,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $185,990,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 112.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $87.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACGL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

