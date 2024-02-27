MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,271 InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in InterDigital by 163.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,976 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth about $550,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,067,000. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 642,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,535,000 after acquiring an additional 23,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $67,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,564.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $108.41 on Tuesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.82 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

