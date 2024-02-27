MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,817 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $45,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $231.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.54.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

