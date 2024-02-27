MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,947 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NSC opened at $254.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $261.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.89. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.31.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

