Motive Wealth Advisors Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Motive Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $768.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $658.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $604.27. The stock has a market cap of $730.32 billion, a PE ratio of 133.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $794.47.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 89.66%.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
