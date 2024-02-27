Motive Wealth Advisors Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Motive Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,157,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,560,419. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

