Motive Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Motive Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 5.3% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,009,000 after buying an additional 7,569,304 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234,737 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $107.78. 1,445,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,152,191. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.04 and its 200-day moving average is $105.59.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.