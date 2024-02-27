Morningstar Investment Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,123 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.18% of Edison International worth $43,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 144.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.54. The stock had a trading volume of 886,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,207. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $74.92.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EIX

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.