Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 18,009 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,865,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,009 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 1.3% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.31% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $104,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,981 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $449,526,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,027,000 after buying an additional 2,741,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,028,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.72. 3,822,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,790,193. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $68.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

