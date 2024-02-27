Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 154,201 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,201 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $77,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.
PG traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.44. 1,884,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,479,122. The company has a market cap of $375.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $161.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.03.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.
In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,602.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 284,862 shares of company stock worth $44,074,117. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
