Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 107,279 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,120,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.67% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $121,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 195,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 36,061 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $878,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 287,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,462,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,898,000 after purchasing an additional 208,814 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,788. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

