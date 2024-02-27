Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $61,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,277 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.29. 3,148,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,179,396. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.41 and a 200 day moving average of $127.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $159.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

