Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 211,092 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,908,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $143,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock remained flat at $76.41 during midday trading on Tuesday. 835,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,496. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.92.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.