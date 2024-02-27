Morningstar Investment Services LLC Makes New $65.52 Million Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 489,008 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,522,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $160.86. The stock had a trading volume of 366,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,740. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.55. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $166.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.32.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

