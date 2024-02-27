Morningstar Investment Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.52% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $40,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 224,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 507.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.22. The stock had a trading volume of 150,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,331. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $98.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

