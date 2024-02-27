Morningstar Investment Services LLC Lowers Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $34,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in Analog Devices by 23.0% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 487,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,366,000 after buying an additional 91,046 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 219.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 22.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 39.4% during the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.60. 915,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,095. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.50 and a 200 day moving average of $182.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

