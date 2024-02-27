Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $84.17 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 974,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,578 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.1% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $84,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.0 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,669,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,211,725. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $135.17. The firm has a market cap of $670.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.35 and a 200 day moving average of $100.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

