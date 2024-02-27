Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $74.26 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,134 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.0% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $74,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 36.7% during the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 6,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $9.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $551.28. 1,984,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,319. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $594.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $570.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $249.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

