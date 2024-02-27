Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $34.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 330,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,042 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $34,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 228.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 273.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.28. 132,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.43. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $86.41 and a one year high of $129.71.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.