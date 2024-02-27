Morningstar Investment Services LLC Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,718 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $37,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,519,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,524 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,711,111,000 after acquiring an additional 554,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,952,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,168,863,000 after purchasing an additional 446,689 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.75. 2,797,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,025,817. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $106.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.