Morningstar Investment Services LLC Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $39,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $148.59. 1,208,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

