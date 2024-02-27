Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 381,129 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 101.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756,005 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 381,129 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CVS Health worth $52,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.1 %

CVS Health stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.52. 2,446,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,485,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $84.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

