Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 668,912 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 146.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,124,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668,912 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $36,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

PFE stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.00. 22,080,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,856,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

