Morgan Stanley Raises SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target to $26.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

SIBN traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.89. 662,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,003. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.27. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $29.51.

In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $30,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,846.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SI-BONE news, Director Timothy E. Davis, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,015.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $30,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,080,846.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,306 shares of company stock worth $278,480. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in SI-BONE by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 63,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,546 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in SI-BONE by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 376,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 56,630 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 63.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SI-BONE by 466.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 206,210 shares in the last quarter.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

