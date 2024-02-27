Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $0.59 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55.

In other news, CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 188,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $129,998.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,880 shares in the company, valued at $469,807.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 231,883 shares of company stock worth $159,999 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $2,753,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

