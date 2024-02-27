Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $98.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $88.00. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

MOD traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, reaching $88.48. The company had a trading volume of 157,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,289. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $89.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.24.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,926,795.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 1,457.9% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 208,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 195,265 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 73.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 38.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 56,787 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $825,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $316,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

