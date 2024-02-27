Mizuho Downgrades Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) to Neutral

Mizuho cut shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $62.00 price target on the stock.

JCI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Vertical Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.58.

JCI opened at $58.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

