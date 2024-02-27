Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MRTX

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

MRTX opened at $58.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.77. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $64.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.06.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $90,038.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,241,109.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $90,038.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,241,109.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,090 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $123,142.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,989,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,438 shares of company stock worth $433,243 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.