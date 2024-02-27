Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Minto Apartment Stock Performance
