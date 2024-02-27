MinePlex Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $29.59 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, MinePlex has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. MinePlex has a total market cap of $29.59 million and approximately $110,467.84 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,162,563 coins. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

Buying and Selling MinePlex

