MicroVision (MVIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th.

MicroVision Stock Up 1.9 %

MVIS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.13. 1,201,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,109. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. MicroVision has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $404.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 3.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroVision

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MicroVision in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroVision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MicroVision by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in MicroVision by 84.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of MicroVision from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

