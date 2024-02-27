MGE Energy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEEGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.428 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

MGE Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. MGE Energy has a payout ratio of 42.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

MGE Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MGEE traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $63.88. 9,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average is $71.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $62.09 and a 1-year high of $83.27.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEEGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $164.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.55 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGE Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 452.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MGEE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MGEE

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Read More

Dividend History for MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE)

