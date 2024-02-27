MGE Energy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.428 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

MGE Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. MGE Energy has a payout ratio of 42.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

NASDAQ:MGEE traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $63.88. 9,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average is $71.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $62.09 and a 1-year high of $83.27.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $164.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.55 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 452.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MGEE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

