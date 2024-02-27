MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,491. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $72.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.