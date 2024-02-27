MetisDAO (METIS) One Day Volume Hits $39.59 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $110.91 or 0.00194767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $582.35 million and $39.59 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00015390 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00015852 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,984.14 or 1.00067361 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001186 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008710 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 103.40530417 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $39,320,725.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

