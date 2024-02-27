MetisDAO Market Capitalization Reaches $556.78 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $106.04 or 0.00184689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $556.78 million and approximately $36.88 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00015207 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00015260 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001252 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,532.20 or 0.98459968 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008683 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000056 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006980 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 103.40530417 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $39,320,725.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

