Meteora Capital LLC Purchases 21,565 Shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP)

Meteora Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,565 shares during the quarter. Meteora Capital LLC owned 2.81% of PHP Ventures Acquisition worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 49.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHP Ventures Acquisition Stock Performance

PPHP stock opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02. PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

About PHP Ventures Acquisition

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-facing companies in Africa. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

